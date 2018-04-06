Newport News man arrested for spying into home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police have charged a 26-year-old man with Peep/Spy into Dwelling, after he was arrested for allegedly trying to break into and look into, a Newport News woman’s home.

According to Newport News officials, the incident happened Thursday around 11:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Musket Road.

This is where a 35-year-old woman called police after noticing the suspect, Andrew Gilchrist, when he rang the woman’s doorbell. When she cracked the door to see who it was, Gilchrist allegedly said, “Let me in,” while attempting to open the door.

The woman also told police that the suspect then moved to her rear window and looked inside her residence while attempting to open it. Gilchrist then moved back to the front window and looked inside.

Police were able to find Gilchrist not far from where he allegedly committed the crime.

Not further information was released.

