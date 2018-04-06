Motorcyclist suffers life threatening injuries in Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. – A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Friday morning in a crash on Newtown Road in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police were called to the crash just after 11 a.m.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene in the 700 block of N. Newtown Road to find an adult man lying in the street.

Paramedics transported the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries that are considered life threatening.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the motorcycle suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Norfolk Police Traffic Fatality Team. Charges are pending upon the conclusion of the investigation.