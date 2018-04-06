iZombie new episode, Monday 4/9 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“My Really Fair Lady”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)
RACHEL BLOOM (“CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND”) GUEST STARS — Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm) investigate the murder of a pretentious theater actor (guest star Rachel Bloom “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). Meanwhile, Ravi (Rahul Kohli) makes a huge sacrifice for Peyton (Aly Michalka). Lastly, Blaine (David Anders) makes a startling discovery. Malcolm Goodwin and Robert Knepper also star. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Graham Norris (#406). Original airdate 4/9/2018.