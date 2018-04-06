× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm and windy today, rain and snow tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

70s today, rain and snow tomorrow… We will warm back into the low 70s this afternoon, almost 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be windy again with southwest winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Clouds will build in tonight as a cold front approaches the region. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s tonight and it will still be breezy with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight.

Rain, snow, windy, and much cooler this weekend. Expect overcast skies and widespread rain all day Saturday. We will likely see 1” to 2” of rainfall, with locally higher totals possible. Strong to severe storms are possible, with the biggest threat in Eastern North Carolina. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 50s Saturday morning but fall into the low 40s and upper 30s by the afternoon. As colder air moves in snow and sleet will mix in. Areas on the Peninsulas, Eastern Shore, and closer to I-95 have the best chance of seeing snow. Accumulation will be limited to less than 1”. It will still be windy with northeast winds at 15 to 25 with gusts to near 35 mph.

Rain/snow showers will move out Saturday night and clouds will clear out early Sunday morning. We will see more sunshine on Sunday but it will still be chilly and breezy. Highs will only reach to near 50 with north winds at 10 to 15 mph. Rain returns to the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Warmer, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Rain (100%), Storms Possible, PM Rain/Snow, Windy. Temperatures falling from the 50s to 30s. Winds: NE 15-25G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 6th

1790 Tornadoes: Charles City Co, Dinwiddie Co

1889 Noreaster: High winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain, snow, sleet

1958 F1 Tornado: Newport News

