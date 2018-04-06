Fort Eustis soldier arrested for abduction, shooting gun during domestic incident

NORFOLK, Va. – A 21-year-old U.S. Army Soldier stationed at Fort Eustis was arrested Thursday after a domestic incident involving an alleged abduction and shooting.

Newport News Police officers were sent to the 1100 block of 22nd Street at 7 p.m. in reference to a domestic situation.

They arrived to find the victim, an 18-year-old woman, who said she had been involved in a fight with her boyfriend, 21-year-old James Jackson Jr.

She told police she riding with Jackson in a vehicle when he changed his mind about where they were going and decided to drive back to his residence. The couple began to argue and the victim demanded to be taken to her home in the 1100 block of 22nd Street.

While driving on I-664, Jackson passed the Chestnut Avenue exit that would lead to her house. The victim said she started pushing Jackson while he was driving and he pulled over onto the shoulder of the interstate and demanded she get out of his car.

The victim said she refused to get out and Jackson walked around to the passenger side of the vehicle, opened the door, and continued to demand she get out. It was then that the victim says Jackson allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at her head.

At some point, Jackson shot the gun near her head, but no injuries were reported.

Jackson then allegedly told the victim to get into the trunk of his car. She refused but agreed to get into the backseat. Jackson then merged back onto the interstate and eventually dropped the victim off at a 7-Eleven in the 3800 block of Shell Road in Hampton.

The victim told police Jackson was a Soldier in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Eustis. Newport News Police confirmed this with the base, located Jackson, and brought him to the police station.

He was ultimately arrested and charged with Abduction, Malicious Shoot/Throw at Vehicle, Brandishing, Shoot Firearm in Public Place, Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Reckless Handling.