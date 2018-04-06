DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW new episode, Monday 4/9 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE — The Legends plan to vanquish Mallus by using the totems doesn’t go as planned, forcing Rip (guest star Arthur Darvill) to improvise. The team finds itself regrouping in the Wild West where they run into their old pal Jonah Hex (guest star Johnathon Schaech). Sara (Caity Lotz) leaves Ray (Brandon Routh) in charge of watching Damien Darhk (Neal McDonaugh), while she comes up with a new plan. Meanwhile, Amaya (Maisie Richarson-Sellers) is determined to find a way to use the totems to destroy Mallus. Dominic Purcell, Tala Ashe, Keiynan Lonsdale, Nick Zano and Franz Drameh also star. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Phil Klemmer (#318). Original airdate 4/9/2018