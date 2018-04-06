Armed man robs clerk in front of Norfolk 7-Eleven

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven clerk in the 700 block of Boush Street Friday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened around 5 a.m. The suspect reportedly approached the clerk in front of the store and demanded money before repeatedly striking the clerk on the head with a gun and fleeing the area. The clerk was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s who is approximately 5’8″ to 6′ tall and has facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, dark jeans and light-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

