HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Some of the moves and fighting style in the hit movie Black Panther and sending fans to local martial arts studios to capture a sense of the style and the moves. So we invited Glen Spence from Applied Martial Arts Academy in Virginia Beach (appliedmartialartsacademy.com) to bring some students to the studio and show us some moves.
A martial arts demo that captures the Black Panther style on Coast Live
-
Hampton University alumna’s costume design helps propel ‘Black Panther’ to success
-
‘Black Panther’ is heading for a blockbuster weekend. Here’s why that matters
-
‘Black Panther’ costume designer to deliver 148th Hampton University commencement address
-
Selden Market to host ‘Welcome to Wakanda’ event in celebration of Black History Month, ‘Black Panther’ release
-
Chesterfield man has role in ‘Black Panther’
-
-
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Black Panther’ album is a hit — and it could change the music industry
-
‘Black Panther’ brings in a record-breaking box office weekend
-
‘Black Panther’ is the most tweeted about movie ever
-
Black superheroes are having a moment
-
A crafty summer camp for sports and more at the VB Field House on Coast Live
-
-
From the farm to a spotlight on Summer Camp fun with Hunt Club Farm on Coast Live
-
Checking out the new Cavalier Hotel with COVA Magazine on Coast Live
-
COVA Magazine previews the Virginia Arts Festival and the weekend ahead on Coast Live