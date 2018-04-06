A martial arts demo that captures the Black Panther style on Coast Live

Posted 5:20 pm, April 6, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Some of the moves and fighting style in the hit movie Black Panther and sending fans to local martial arts studios to capture a sense of the style and the moves.  So we invited Glen Spence from Applied Martial Arts Academy in Virginia Beach (appliedmartialartsacademy.com) to bring some students to the studio and show us some moves.