18 year-old man accused of several groping incidents faces judge

VIRGINIA BEACH Va. – 18-year-old Tyson Lee Washington will be in court Friday facing two counts of assault and battery.

Washington is accused of groping four women from the end of April 2017 until the beginning of May 2017 at the Tidewater Community College’s Virginia Beach campus.

When the incidents were reported TCC spokeswoman Marian Anderfuren said there were four women in total who reported being fondled by the same male student.

She said the reports were taken at the end of April and the beginning of May of 2017.

Washington s scheduled to be in court at 11 a.m.