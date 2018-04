NORFOLK, Va. – Everyone wishes they had a kegerator in their home right?

Well, it appears Governor Northam has one and he’s looking for advice on what to fill it with.

Northam tweeted Thursday asking the public which beer he should have on tap – and all the options are Hampton Roads breweries!

The options are Coelacanth’s ‘Enefkay’, Smartmouth’s ‘Safety Dance Pilsner’, The Bold Mariner’s ‘Frogman’ and O’Connor Brewing’s ‘El Guapo’!

Now the question is, which would you vote for?