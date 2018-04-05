× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny but much cooler today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Chilly today, warm again tomorrow… Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s this morning, 20 to 30 degrees colder than yesterday morning. We will see sunny skies all day with winds continuing to relax. Highs will only reach the mid 50s this afternoon, below normal and about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon.

We will see clear skies this evening with a few clouds rolling in overnight. Lows will drop into the low 40s tonight with light winds.

We will warm back into the low 70s on Friday, almost 10 degrees above normal. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be windy again with southwest winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Much cooler air returns for the weekend. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 50s Saturday morning but fall into the low 40s by the afternoon. It will still be windy with shifting winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph. Saturday is looking soggy with widespread rain and cloudy skies. As temperatures drop into the 30s overnight, some snow could mix in. Little to no accumulation is expected.

More sunshine will mix in for Sunday but it will still be chilly and breezy. Highs will only reach the low 50s, about 15 degrees below normal.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/S 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Lows in the low 40s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Warmer, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 5th

1957 F1 Tornado: Pasquotank Co

1977 F1 Tornado: Accomack Co

