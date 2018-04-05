Norfolk Tides and local law enforcement wear heels for domestic and sexual assault awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Tides and members of local law enforcement kicked off their shoes and slipped into a pair of heels in support of domestic and sexual assault awareness. The kickoff event for the Walk-a-Mile in Her Shoes took place Thursday night at O'Connor Brewing.

"I've only been wearing them about half an hour and they're terrible," said Jeremy Goodwin who attended the event.

The goal of both events is to raise money for the YWCA South Hampton Roads, which provides programs to survivors of sexual violence and domestic violence.

"It's an issue some people might not want to talk about. Organizations like this are important to get the help out there that some people need," said Norfolk Tides player Tim Melville.

However, the event is about more than just men walking in heels.

"This is just a way to show that you're trying to experience one of the trials women go to and to bring attention to a much more serious trial. And it's very important to show support for something like that," said Goodwin.

Multiple Sheriff's Offices come together to slip on some heels, too. However, they have a message they want to get across for victims.

"If there's a problem, please report it and we'll respond and help. We're here to help and not to make you feel 'oh I'm going to be embarrassed,'" said Lt. Col. Michael O'Toole with the Norfolk Sheriff's Office.

That kind of compassionate help is what the YWCA is known for. They are always busy helping victims.

"We're answering hotline calls more than ever. We're placing people in emergency shelters more than ever," said Laura Boone with the YWCA.

All the more reason for men to put on a pair of high heels and walk a mile in her shoes.

"Men aren't going to stand for this anymore either. Not all men are preparators. They want to empower women and lift them up too. They want to look out for everybody," said Boone.

The Walk-a-Mile in her Shoes Event takes place Friday, April 27 at MacArthur Green from 4 to 7 p.m.