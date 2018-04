Moe’s Southwest Grill is looking for a Chief Taco Officer in partnership with Monster.com.

According to the company, from now until April 20, 2018, taco-lovers can apply for the position.

The CTO will lead the company in introducing menu items, such as the new Three Amigos Tacos, and also be in charge of the brand’s first ever Taco Tour, which will give away thousand of free tacos in 12 cities across the U.S., starting in Atlanta on June 1.

To view the listing on Monster.com, click here.