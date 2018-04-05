Local teen delivers 18 gifts to patients at hospital where she was born 18 years ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A local teen celebrated a milestone birthday by giving back to the place that birthed her – literally.

18-year-old Isabelle Jones of Virginia Beach was born on April 5, 2000, at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, and Thursday she went back to the hospital to give out gifts to patients.

Jones spent her Spring Break buying the gifts because she wanted “to bless others on my birthday in the same place where I was blessed with life.”

She wasn’t the only one in her family to have been born at the hospital – her three older sisters also were born at what was formerly known as Chesapeake General. She said that when they were younger, their mother would have them wave and say, “Hi new mommies and babies!” whenever they drove by.

“I don’t have a big story or anything; my heart just feels open to this and I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my birthday,” Jones said.

Chesapeake Regional’s labor and delivery department, known as The BirthPlace, has been delivering babies for more than 30 years. Approximately 2,400 newborns are born at the hospital every year.