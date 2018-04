VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Country music star, Jason Aldean, will be coming to Virginia Beach on August 19 for a concert.

Aldean will play at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, and tickets for his concert went on sale March 30.

Aldean will play along with special guests Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets for the fall concert can be purchased here.