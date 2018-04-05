Howards End is back on TV with some familiar faces on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Hayley Atwell is best known for her work in Agent Carter, The Avengers, and Captain America franchises. She will next be seen in the upcoming Kenneth Branagh-directed Cinderella and Jimi Hendrix biopic Jimi: All Is by My Side.

Matthew MacFadyen is one of the U.K.’s best known TV actors who recently completed work on Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. Next up he will star in The Current War, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, and as ‘Tom’ the HBO drama pilot, Succession.

Together, Hayley and Matthew are taking a fresh approach to the classic novel, Howard’s End, on Starz.