First Warning Forecast: Cold Today Much Warmer Tomorrow

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Gorgeous day outside with tons of sunshine and little to no cloud cover, but temperatures aren’t quite as nice. We are still only in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon which is 20-30 degrees colder compared to yesterday afternoon. We have little to no chance of rain for today. The wind has also calmed down from the north at 5-10 mph but will slowly shift and pick up from the south.

Tomorrow will be even better with daytime highs reaching the 70s. We will continue to see a mostly sunny sky through the day and a 0% chance of rain. Wind will pick up from the south at 15-20 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Much cooler air returns for the weekend. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 50s Saturday morning but fall into the low 40s by the afternoon. It will still be windy with shifting winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph. Saturday is looking soggy with widespread rain and cloudy skies. As temperatures drop into the 30s overnight, some snow could mix in. Little to no accumulation is expected.

More sunshine will mix in for Sunday but it will still be chilly and breezy. Highs will only reach the low 50s, about 15 degrees below normal.

We will start off the next work week in the 50s with another chance at rain at 60%.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/S 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Lows in the low 40s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Warmer, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 5th

1957 F1 Tornado: Pasquotank Co

1977 F1 Tornado: Accomack Co

