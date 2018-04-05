Fairlead Boatworks set for $5M expansion in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Fairlead Boatworks is looking forward to the “significant and immediate” increase in the size and scope of work that will be done at the company’s Newport News facility.

“We are looking forward to expanding our operations in Newport News. Increasing our heavy lift capacity will allow us to conduct drydock repairs to many additional vessels. And, the completion of a 17,000 sq ft fabrication platen, coupled with a state of the art fabrication and coatings facility will also allow us to better support the large fabrication and integration requirements of our customers,” said Jerry Miller, owner of Fairlead Boatworks, Inc.

According to a press release from the company, the expansion will invest money into facilities, boosting Fairlaed’s capabilities, and enhance current operations in the Newport News’ Seafood Industrial Park, specifically in the area known as “North Yard.”

Construction in the North Yard will commence in May 2018, and will include the building of a fabrication platen, office spaces and other manufacturing facilities. The plans also include a near doubling of the boatlift capacity of the Boatworks with the addition of a new 450 metric ton lift and a 250 metric ton transporter, both of which will be delivered to the company later this year.

“We are pleased that Fairlead has chosen to grow and expand its operations in the City’s Seafood Industrial Park,” said Newport News Mayor McKinley Price. “Fairlead continues to be an important business in the Park, providing both government and commercial ship repair services benefitting nearby maritime-related businesses and employment opportunities within the community. With this investment, Fairlead is further solidifying its presence in the SIP and positioning itself for long-term success in Newport News.”