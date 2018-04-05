Bike lanes coming to Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. – The East Ocean View Civic League has approved construction of bike lanes in its community.

The bike lanes will span 1.9 miles of EOV from 19th Street to Capeview. Outside lanes will turn into bike lanes and there will be a median lane for turning vehicles.

According to officials, the league passed the vote on the bike lanes in March, 28-15, and will start painting the lanes in June.

The EOV Civic League hopes that putting these lanes in will slowdown traffic, because drivers will notice more bikers and pedestrians traveling in the area, and are calling the lanes/project “Road Diet.”

Crosswalk lights with buttons are also something that the EOV Civic League is also looking at adding to roads in the area, to help pedestrians.