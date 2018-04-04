× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible this afternoon

Warm, windy, and a threat for severe storms… A cold front will push through the region today, bringing us rain, storms, strong winds, and more temperature changes. Expect another warm start this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. We will see a mix of clouds this morning. Showers and storms will move in from west to east from Noon to 4 PM. Strong to severe storms are possible, with a threat for damaging winds, hail, and even tornadoes. It will be windy all day with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30+ mph. Rain and clouds will quickly exit late this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Winds will shift to northwest behind the front, bringing in cooler air.

Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows falling into the upper 30s. It will still be windy tonight with northwest winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Winds will make it feel more like the lower 30s by early Thursday morning.

It will be sunny but much cooler Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. We will warm back into the low 70s on Friday, about 10 degrees above normal. Rain chances will be slim to end the work week.

Much cooler air returns for the weekend. Expect highs in the low 50s Saturday and Sunday, about 10 degrees below normal. Saturday is looking soggy with widespread rain and cloudy skies. Rain chances drop for Sunday and more sunshine will mix in.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Showers/Storms (60%), Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW/NW 10-20G30+

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW/SW 5-15G20

