Virginia Beach man sentenced for his involvement in 2016 fatal robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man involved in a 2016 robbery plot that turned fatal was sentenced April 2.

Sean Patterson pleaded guilty to conspiracy for his involvement in a robbery that turned fatal on July 19, 2016.

Patterson was among a group of men recruited to help rob another man as part of a revenge robbery. The ringleader, Marquel Jordan Leary went to the apartment of Frederico Roundtree on Overlook Court the night of the incident.

Neighbors saw Leary and Roundtree fighting and screaming at each other in the apartment stairwell. Leary thought Roundtree stole a firearm from his friend, Maurice Walters.

Leary came up with a plan to get back at Roundtree, asking Walters and some other men to help him. Patterson was one of those men.

The group planned on stealing Roundtree’s debit card and take back the gun that belonged to Walters.

Leary and the group decided that Patterson, Walters and the teen would go up and smoke marijuana with Roundtree to relax him and scope out the situation. They planned on telling the others to come up to do the robbery. On the way to Roundtree’s apartment, Leary and Patterson talked to Taiwan Simon, who was in the apartment with Roundtree. Simon told them not to go through with the robbery or be prepared for Simon to use his gun to stop them.

When the group came into the apartment, the people who planned on doing the robbery put on gloves and masks and pulled out guns. Leary told them to leave their cell phones and wallets in the car so they wouldn’t leave evidence behind.

Patterson, Walters and the teen went into the apartment as planned.

On the way up, they passed Simon and two other men. Simon went back into the apartment and told Roundtree he was about to get robbed. As Leary and the other co-defendant were about to go into Roundtree’s apartment with guns drawn, Roundtree came out of the apartment with a revolver. Simon also came outside.

Roundtree and Leary shot at each other. Roundtree was shot in the leg and Leary in the stomach.

Leary fired 11 times, shooting Simon in the head and killing him. Leary fell to the ground in the parking lot. Walters and another co-defendant stayed with him because they were locked out of Leary’s car.

Patterson, Jones and other teen ran away.

Leary was sentenced to serve 41 years in prison for first degree felony murder, aggravated malicious wounding, attempted robbery, three counts of use of a firearm and conspiracy.

Patterson was sentenced to five years in prison, with four years and 330 days suspended, leaving 35 days to serve. He will be on indefinite supervision upon his release.

