VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A teenage boy has been hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian crash in the 1800 block of Kempsville Road Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call shortly before 1 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the boy was trying to cross the street when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This incident is still under investigation by the Virginia Beach Police Department’s FACT team.

