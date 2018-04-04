Norfolk Tides to wear high heels to support sexual assault awareness

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Tides will sport high heels to bring awareness to sexual assault, rape and gender violence.

On April 5, the Tides will put on their heels and head to O’Connor Brewing Company to support the annual Walk-a-Mile in Her Shoes event. The actual walk is set for Friday, April 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the MacArthur Green.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes asks men to literally walk one mile in women’s high-heeled shoes as a playful opportunity for men to raise awareness of sexual assault in their community.

This event will benefit the YWCA South Hampton Roads, which provides programs to survivors of sexual violence and domestic violence.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.