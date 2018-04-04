Norfolk Police release surveillance pictures following robbery behind downtown bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - Norfolk Police are investigating after they say a 31-year-old man was robbed in the alleybehind a strip of Downtown Norfolk businesses.

According to police, the robbery happened in the alleyway behind the restaurant and bar, St. Germain on Granby street around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 29. Those who work nearby say the victim was an employee of one of the bars and was taking out the trash when the robbery occurred.

Police say three men approached the victim and demanded money from him, one of the men also displayed a gun. The victim was not hurt during the incident and was able to run back into the business and called police.

According to police, while the suspects ran off, they fired the gun. Police have released pictures of the men they say are responsible for the robbery. If you recognize any of the men pictured, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.