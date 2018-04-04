Newly refurbished Norfolk Bookmobile is back on the streets!

NORFOLK, Va. – The newly refurbished Norfolk Bookmobile will hit the streets again April 11 — National Bookmobile Day!

Over the last few months, the Norfolk Public Library’s Bookmobile has been undergoing several renovations. Now the mobile library is ready to cruise the streets of Norfolk again!

Norfolk Public Library has had four different bookmobiles in the past 60 years. Their first bookmobile was launched in 1956. It served as the library’s mobile branch and extended library services into the community.

The current bookmobile has been on the road since 1999, but has needed many repairs and ongoing maintenance. Beginning last fall, the bookmobile had engine and transmission work done, as well as a huge interior overhaul! The bookmobile received new audio/visual equipment, new flooring and upholstry, lighting and cabinetry. Plus, the exterior graphics, awning and wheelchair lift were all replaced!

The Norfolk Bookmobile circulates an average of 15,000 books and materials every year — about the same as a small library branch! It averages 20 stops each week, operating four days a week!

As a special Bookmobile tour on National Bookmobile Day, the bookmobile will be making four promotional stops in Norfolk:

9AM: Norfolk City Hall (810 Union Street)

11AM: Old Dominion University (Webb Center, VIP Lot 26 on West 49th Street)

1:30PM: Naval Station NEX (1560 Mall Drive)

3:30PM: Workforce Development Center (201 E. Little Creek Road)