Man injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the 1700 block of Wilson Road Wednesday night.

The call came in shortly before 8 p.m. Police arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

The investigation is ongoing.

