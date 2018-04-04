× Man accused of punching Norfolk Police Officer in face pleads not guilty to multiple charges

NORFOLK, Va. – A man arrested for assaulting a Norfolk Police Officer in 2017 is claiming his innocence.

41-year-old Tramyne Hickmon pleaded not guilty to a list of charges against him in court Wednesday.

Last June, police said Hickmon approached an officer in the 100 block of Saint Paul’s Boulevard and said someone was attempting to kill him.

When police began to investigate, Hickmon’s behavior became erratic, and he attempted to return to his vehicle, according to police.

As an officer reached for Hickmon trying to give him assistance, Hickmon allegedly assaulted the officer, punching him several times in the face.

Police said Hickmon was taken into custody after the officer utilized O.C. spray.

Due to the application of the O.C. spray, Hickmon was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for decontamination, as a standard police procedure.

After being released from the hospital, he was taken to the Norfolk City Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Hickmon is charged with felony assault of a police officer, wearing body armor during the commission of violent or drug crime, preventing an officer from making arrest, attempted malicious wounding, and abusive calls/text over public airways.

His trial is set to start in July.