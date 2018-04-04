Live now: Group holds rally to end racism on National Mall

A rally to end racism is being held Wednesday on the National Mall.

The A.C.T. to End Racism Rally was planned by National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.

Plans for the day include a Silent Prayer Walk to the National Mall from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, an interfaith service, and the rally that will include a variety of speakers, including Grammy Award-winning artist Yolanda Adams, Lou Gossett, Jr., Rabbi Jonah Pesner, and Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream.

