First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms move out, chilly weather moves in

Showers and storms move out this evening along with the cold front. High pressure will start to build in through Thursday keeping conditions nice and dry. Much cooler air moves in this evening and overnight behind the cold front. Temperatures will cool into the upper 30s overnight. Skies will clear overnight with winds decreasing a bit out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Sunshine to start the day on Thursday. It will be a chilly start and a chilly day. Highs will be in the mid 50s, which is well-below normal for this time of year. We will warm back into the low 70s on Friday, about 10 degrees above normal.

Rain chances will be slim to end the work week. Much cooler air returns for the weekend. Expect highs in the low 50s Saturday and Sunday, about 10 degrees below normal. Saturday is looking soggy with widespread rain and cloudy skies. Rain chances drop for Sunday and more sunshine will mix in.

Meteorologist April Loveland

