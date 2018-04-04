× First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies and dropping temperatures

Much colder air moves in overnight behind the cold front and skies clear. Temperatures will cool into the upper 30s overnight. High pressure will start to build in through Thursday keeping conditions nice and dry.

Sunshine to start the day on Thursday. It will be a chilly start and a chilly day. Highs will be in the mid 50s, which is well-below normal for this time of year. We will warm back into the low 70s on Friday, about 10 degrees above normal.

We’re looking at a 50/50 weekend. Saturday is looking wet and cold with highs in the low and mid 50s. Sunday is looking drier, but colder with many folks struggling to get out of the 40s. Most communities will see highs near 50. Expect plenty of sunshine.

More rain is in the forecast to start the work week.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Cold and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Meteorologist April Loveland

