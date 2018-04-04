A story of friendship and healing after the Boston Marathon bombing on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - In Rescue and Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship, readers can follow Jessica as she adjusts to life with prosthetics, wheelchairs, and crutches.

Rescue is a service dog and best friend to Jessica Kensky, a double amputee. She and her husband Patrick Downes, who also lost a leg, were both injured in the Boston Marathon bombing and wrote the book to share their story of healing.

Kensky and Downes were depicted as major characters in the film Patriots Day, and HBO’s recent documentary Marathon: The Patriot’s Day Bombing.