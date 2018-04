AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods’ first appearance at The Masters since 2015 will have a local connection.

Virginia Beach’s Marc Leishman will share a group with Tiger for the first two rounds at Augusta National Golf Club. Joined by Tommy Fleetwood, Woods and Leishman tee-off at 10:42 a.m. Thursday in round one and 1:27 p.m. Friday in round two.

News 3 spoke with Leishman about Woods’ return to competitive golf and The Masters.