Virginia Beach Police investigating serious crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a single vehicle crash late Monday evening.

Just after 11:30 p.m. , dispatchers received a call of a single vehicle crash in the 100 block of Rosemont Road.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say northbound lane of 100 block of Rosemont will be shutdown for a couple hours due to investigation by the Fatal Crash Team.

