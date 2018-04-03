× Virginia Beach Council to vote on Chic’s Beach replenishment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council will vote on whether or not they will transfer funds to help fight erosion at Chic’s Beach.

Nearly two years ago, a judge ruled that the the city has the right to maintain and protect the beach. The area extends about one mile along the Chesapeake Bay from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story east to Joyce Avenue. In order to maintain and protect the area, funding is needed.

According to the Tuesday night City Council agenda, members will vote to move $1,058,079 from “Beach Replenishment II” to “Chesapeake Beach

Restoration”.