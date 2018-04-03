× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Warmer today, storms tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies and warming up… Temperatures will start in the 40s this morning, 10 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies this morning with a stray shower possible. Clouds will clear out this afternoon with light south winds. Highs will climb into the low 70s this afternoon, almost 10 degrees above normal.

Temperatures will only drop to near 60 overnight. Expect partly cloudy skies with winds picking up and gusts to near 25 mph.

Highs will return to near 70 on Wednesday before a cold front moves through. We will see some sunshine tomorrow morning but clouds will build in by midday. A line of showers and storms will move through from west to east Wednesday afternoon to early evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. It will be windy tomorrow with southwest winds shifting to northwest at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

It will be sunny but much cooler Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. We will warm into the mid 60s on Friday. Another chance for rain moves in Saturday as highs fall into the 40s.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows near 60. Winds: S/SW 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, PM Showers/Storms (60%), Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW/NW 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 3rd

1979 F1 Tornado: Bertie Co

