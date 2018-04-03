Stella Artois recalls beer bottles that may contain particles of glass

Stella Artois has voluntarily recalled select packages containing 11.2 ounce bottles of beer that may contain particles of glass.

The recall applies to Stella Artois 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs and individual bottles in “Best of Belgium” multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S.

Consumers are advised not to drink the potentially-affected product.

Any consumers who currently have potentially-affected Stella Artois beer included in the recall will be eligible to get their money back. Click here to see if your beer is under recall.