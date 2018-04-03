Redskins ‘Phil’ a need, re-sign defensive lineman Phil Taylor Sr.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have re-signed defensive lineman Phil Taylor Sr. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Taylor (6-3, 343), 29 years old, was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round (No. 21 overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 44 career regular season games with 42 starts, tallying 109 tackles (69 solo), 7.0 sacks, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He was signed by the Redskins last offseason on a Reserve/Future contract and was the team’s starting nose tackle to open up preseason action and even recorded a sack against the Green Bay Packers before suffering a season-ending torn quad tendon the next week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor finished his collegiate career at Baylor, where he started 22 of the 25 games in which he played for the Bears and earned All-Big 12 Conference honors as a senior after posting 62 tackles (35 solo), two sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. He began his collegiate career at Penn State, appearing in 19 games with five starts for the Nittany Lions.