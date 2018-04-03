Police investigating Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot.

It happened Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m. in the 3800 block of Atterbury Street.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is expected to be okay.

According to police, the man was walking when he hear gunshots, then realized he was shot. He then ran around the corner on Atterbury Street, where police were called.

If you have any information that might help police, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.