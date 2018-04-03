North Carolina’s ‘Land of Oz’ theme park open for limited time in June

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. -- North Carolina’s former “Land of Oz” theme park is open for a limited time in June.

The park will be open every Friday during the month of June for guests to explore and journey down the yellow brick road. That’s June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and Saturday, June 30.

The theme park is located in Beech Mountain on the western part of the state and operated from 1970 to 1980. When Oz was open year-round, tourists could explore Dorothy’s farmhouse, meet their favorite characters from the movie and participate in a hot air balloon ride.

As part of the tours, visitors can join Dorothy and friends on a journey down the yellow brick road.

Watauga Lake Magazine reported that the park had 400,000 visitors during its first summer in 1970. It was once the second most popular tourist park on the eastern side of the country.

Tickets will go on sale on April 20. Visit the park’s website for more information.

36.210958 -81.889003