Newport News woman allegedly broke into apartment, attacked officers while drunk

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 30-year-old Newport News woman was arrested Monday night after allegedly breaking into an apartment while intoxicated and attacking officers as they attempted to arrest her.

Newport News Police officers were sent to the 300 block of St. Thomas Drive just after 11 p.m. after receiving reports of a burglary in process.

Officers met with the victim, a 61-year-old Newport News man, who told them a woman had kicked down his front door and entered his apartment. He said he and his wife were in their living room when the woman started banging on the door. The victim tried to talk to the woman through the door before she kicked it open and entered the apartment.

The victim says he was armed with a knife when the woman entered the apartment. The woman allegedly stood in the room and stared and the victim and his wife until he told her to leave.

By the time police arrived, the woman was gone but she had left her cell phone behind. As police were investigating, the woman called her phone in an attempt to locate it.

An officer arranged to meet her at a nearby gas station while another officer stayed behind with the victim.

It was during this time that the woman returned to the victim’s apartment and was quickly identified by the victim’s wife as the woman who had kicked down the door earlier.

The woman, identified as 30-year-old Felicita Sadler of Hampton, began asking for her phone.

The officer led Sadler outside and noticed she smelled strongly of alcohol. When he attempted to detain her, she became disorderly, making it difficult for him to put her in handcuffs.

When officers were finally able to get her in custody, she was placed in a patrol car. As an officer attempted to put a seatbelt on her, Sadler again became disorderly and started kicking the officer in the leg. Police say she refused to comply with demands to keep her feet in the vehicle and continued to kick officers.

Sadler was eventually transported to booking where she then kicked out the rear passenger window of the patrol vehicle.

She was charged with three counts of Assault on Law Enforcement, two counts of Breaking and Entering, two counts of Intentional Damage, and Intoxicated in Public.