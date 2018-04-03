Newport News man arrested for shooting at woman in vehicle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department arrested a man last week for shooting at a woman in her vehicle.

20-year-old Harfrenne Rodriguez Miranda of Newport News was arrested for Brandishing a Firearm, Maliciously Shooting/Throwing at a Vehicle, Malicious Wounding, Shooting a Firearm in a Public Place, two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Reckless Handling.

On March 27 at 10:39 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of Bell King Road in reference to the brandishing of a firearm. The victim, a 31-year-old Newport News woman, told police a man she knew – Miranda – pointed a gun at her before firing several shots at her vehicle as she was leaving the area.

The victim was at Miranda’s home when the incident happened. Police say Miranda reportedly threatened to kill her over a past incident.