Marilyn Monroe musical to debut at Paris Las Vegas

An original musical based on the life of Marilyn Monroe will premiere at Paris Las Vegas in May.

Preview performances begin May 23 and a grand opening is set for June 1.

Written, directed and produced by Tegan Summer, CEO of Prospect House Entertainment, in partnership with Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Estate of Marilyn Monroe, the new musical will feature Broadway actress Ruby Lewis as the resident Marilyn Monroe.

“Marilyn! The New Musical” will perform Tuesday through Sunday at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $49, plus applicable taxes and fees, and can be purchased online starting Friday, April 6, at 10 a.m. An exclusive presale for Total Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, will be available from Wednesday, April 4, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 5, at 10 p.m.