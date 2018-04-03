Man caught on camera stealing liquor bottles from Norfolk ABC store

NORFOLK, Va. – A man was caught on camera stealing liquor bottles from the ABC store at 159 West Ocean View Avenue.

It happened on March 30 around 2:45 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the burglar kicking in the window and walking into the store. Once inside, he opens up a plastic garbage bag and fills it with several bottles of alcohol. He takes the bag and leaves the store through the window.

Police ask anyone who knows anything about this crime to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.