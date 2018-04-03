Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting outside Norfolk apartment complex

NORFOLK, Va. – Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on January 3 in the 400 block of E. Little Creek Road.

Donavan Robinson, 24, has been charged with the shooting death of 44-year-old Lanxter L. Kuykendall

Dispatchers received the call around 6:10 p.m. Kuykendall was found lying on the sidewalk outside an apartment complex in the Denby Park section of Norfolk. He was pronounced dead at the scene, with multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation determined that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the apartment complex at 423 E. Little Creek Road.

Robinson has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held in a correctional facility in North Carolina and awaiting extradition.

Detectives have not released the motive, circumstance, or relationship surrounding this deadly shooting incident.