First Warning Forecast: Tracking Strong To Severe Storms

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Skies are slowly clearing this afternoon and temperatures are warming thanks to a warm front moving from south to north through our area. We will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s for daytime highs. Much more sunshine by this late afternoon and only a very slight chance for a pop up shower. Overnight we will stay mild and dry with temperatures only dropping into the 60s but cloud cover will work its way back in.

We will wake up to temperatures in the upper 50s and 60 with a partly cloudy sky. There is a chance for some patchy fog in the morning. Highs will return to near 70 on Wednesday before a cold front moves through. We will see some sunshine tomorrow morning but clouds will build in by midday. A line of showers and storms will move through from west to east Wednesday afternoon to early evening. Scattered severe storms are a possibility which means we could see damaging wind, hail to 1″ and a chance at a tornado is not out of the question. It will be windy tomorrow with southwest winds 15-20 gusting to 30 mph.

Storms will move out by 6 pm with a few light showers lingering. Clouds will move out overnight and temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

It will be sunny but much cooler Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. We will warm into the mid 60s on Friday. Both days will be mainly dry with lots of sunshine.

Next chance at rain will be Saturday. There will be a 60% chance of rain and temperatures will only reach the mid 40s for daytime highs.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows near 60. Winds: S/SW 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, PM Showers/Storms (60%), Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW/NW 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 3rd

1979 F1 Tornado: Bertie Co

