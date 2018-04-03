× First Warning Forecast: Storms Moving In Tomorrow

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Cloud cover from earlier has made its way out of our area and temperatures have warmed up thanks to a warm front moving through our area. As we head into overnight cloud cover will start to build back in and the wind will ramp up from the southwest at 15-20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. Rain chances will be minimal overnight.

We will wake up to temperatures in the upper 50s and 60 with a partly cloudy sky. There is a chance for some patchy fog in the morning. Highs will return to near 70 on Wednesday before a cold front moves through. We will see some sunshine tomorrow morning but clouds will build in by midday. A line of showers and storms will move through from west to east Wednesday afternoon to early evening. Scattered severe storms are a possibility with strong straight-line winds being the highest threat. Wind will come from the southwest winds 15-20 gusting to 30 mph with higher wind gusts within the thunderstorms.

Storms will move out by 6 pm with a few light showers lingering. Clouds will move out overnight and temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

It will be sunny but much cooler Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. We will warm into the mid 60s on Friday. Both days will be mainly dry with lots of sunshine.

Next chance at rain will be Saturday. There will be a 60% chance of rain and temperatures will only reach the mid 40s for daytime highs.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows near 60. Winds: S/SW 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, PM Showers/Storms (60%), Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW/NW 10-20G30

