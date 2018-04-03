× Bond hearing Tuesday for man accused of threatening Isle of Wight judge

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. – A man arrested for making threats against an Isle of Wight Circuit Court judge is scheduled to have a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

Joseph Wright Jr. was arrested last week for threating Judge L. Wayne Farmer and his family, according to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined that recent threats made by Joseph Anderson Wright Jr. against Farmer were direct, planned and researched. Officials also believed that Wright had acquired the means to carry out the threats.

Authorities say Wright has made vague and hypothetical statements of discontent with the legal system and Farmer in the past. Farmer was formerly the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Wright was arrested on March 22 on a single indictment as it pertains to Virginia State Code 18.2-83, “Threat to bomb, burn or destroy by fire a building, structure or any means of transportation”. He is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail on a no bond status. Additional charges are pending.

Officials say investigators have previously interacted with Wright, mostly concerning a neighborhood dispute.