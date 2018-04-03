Armed masked man robs 7-Eleven in Ghent area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a 7-Eleven was robbed in the Ghent area of the city.

Police were called to the convenience store at 1115 Colonial Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

Detectives say the robber came up to the clerk, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register. The suspect ran away.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid to late 20s. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, reading glasses and a black mask covering his face.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.