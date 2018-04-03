× Allegiant launches new nonstop route to Florida with fares as low as $49

NORFOLK, Va. – Allegiant Air announced that it will be offering a new nonstop route from Norfolk to Jacksonville.

The flights will be rated as low as $49 to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) beginning June 14, 2018, said Allegiant.

“Allegiant is excited to offer Norfolk travelers their only ultra-low-cost, nonstop option to visit Jacksonville,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial.

The new seasonal service will operate twice weekly from Norfolk International Airport (ORF). Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“The addition of nonstop service from Norfolk to Jacksonville by Allegiant will be welcoming news for many travelers,” said Robert Bown, Norfolk Authority executive director. “The Natural Military ties between our two communities, as well as a Florida vacation destination makes this news very exciting.”