Allegiant launches new nonstop route to Florida with fares as low as $49

Posted 4:17 am, April 3, 2018, by

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 6: An Allegiant Air jet carrying members of the New Orleans Fire Department comes in for a landing at McCarran International Airport on September 6, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas-based airline will initially pick up the cost of flying New Orleans police, firefighters and their families to Vegas for a three to five day vacation at local hotel-casinos to provide rest to those traumatized by the damage inflicted by Hurricane Katrina. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. – Allegiant Air announced that it will be offering a new nonstop route from Norfolk to Jacksonville.

The flights will be rated as low as $49 to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) beginning June 14, 2018, said Allegiant.

“Allegiant is excited to offer Norfolk travelers their only ultra-low-cost, nonstop option to visit Jacksonville,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial.

The new seasonal service  will operate twice weekly from Norfolk International Airport (ORF). Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“The addition of nonstop service from Norfolk to Jacksonville by Allegiant will be welcoming news for many travelers,” said Robert Bown, Norfolk Authority executive director. “The Natural Military ties between our two communities, as well as a Florida vacation destination makes this news very exciting.”