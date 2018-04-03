Allegiant adds $49 nonstop flights from Norfolk to Jacksonville

NORFOLK, Va. – Allegiant Air has announced new nonstop flight service from Norfolk to Jacksonville, Florida.

The low-cost airline will offer the flights from Norfolk International Airport to Jacksonville International Airport beginning June 14.

The flights will operate seasonally, twice a week on Sunday’s and Thursday’s. One-way fares can be purchased for as low as $49!

This adds to Allegiant’s current Florida flight offerings to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando – Sanford, and Tampa – St. Pete.

“Allegiant is excited to offer Norfolk travelers their only ultra-low-cost, nonstop option to visit Jacksonville,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “The Norfolk community has been very supportive of us since we first began flying here last year, and we’re pleased to be able to provide them with convenient, friendly service to enjoy all that this sunny destination has to offer.”